2017 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk4X4 Cloth NAV Backup Cam Bluetooth FM/XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,319 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, Well-Maintained Jeep Cherokee from Belleville, ON! This Trailhawk 4x4 model looks great in its Black paint and Black factory alloy wheels, with sharp styling and nice options! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, front and rear red tow hooks, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, tinted rear privacy glass, a sporty dual exhaust, trail-rated badging, gorgeous Black alloy wheels, a powerful 3.2L V6 Engine and an Automatic Transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with Leather-Bolstered Cloth seating for all 5 occupants, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a spacious rear seating and cargo area, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, MP3 Capabilities, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto-Stop/Start override button, 4x4 selection knob with hill descent and terrain cruise mode, USB/AUX/12V/SD accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great Looking and Driving 4x4!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
