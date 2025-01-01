Menu
<p>Super-Clean, Well-Maintained Jeep Cherokee from Belleville, ON! This Trailhawk 4x4 model looks great in its Black paint and Black factory alloy wheels, with sharp styling and nice options! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, front and rear red tow hooks, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, tinted rear privacy glass, a sporty dual exhaust, trail-rated badging, gorgeous Black alloy wheels, a powerful 3.2L V6 Engine and an Automatic Transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with Leather-Bolstered Cloth seating for all 5 occupants, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a spacious rear seating and cargo area, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, MP3 Capabilities, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto-Stop/Start override button, 4x4 selection knob with hill descent and terrain cruise mode, USB/AUX/12V/SD accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Great Looking and Driving 4x4!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2017 Jeep Cherokee

100,319 KM

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk4X4 Cloth NAV Backup Cam Bluetooth FM/XM

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk4X4 Cloth NAV Backup Cam Bluetooth FM/XM

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,319KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBS2HW523921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,319 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, Well-Maintained Jeep Cherokee from Belleville, ON! This Trailhawk 4x4 model looks great in its Black paint and Black factory alloy wheels, with sharp styling and nice options! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, front and rear red tow hooks, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, tinted rear privacy glass, a sporty dual exhaust, trail-rated badging, gorgeous Black alloy wheels, a powerful 3.2L V6 Engine and an Automatic Transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with Leather-Bolstered Cloth seating for all 5 occupants, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a spacious rear seating and cargo area, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, MP3 Capabilities, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto-Stop/Start override button, 4x4 selection knob with hill descent and terrain cruise mode, USB/AUX/12V/SD accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great Looking and Driving 4x4!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 Jeep Cherokee