2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2366
2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2366
+ taxes & licensing
LOADED! Navigation, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled leather seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, power tailgate, adaptive cruise control, adjustable ride height, lane departure warning, blind spot monitors, Bluetooth, backup camera, dual climate control, rear heated seats, power telescopic steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and the list just keeps going! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7