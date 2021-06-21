Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

144,354 KM

$29,889

$29,889

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Overland

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Overland

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,354 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED! Navigation, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled leather seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, power tailgate, adaptive cruise control, adjustable ride height, lane departure warning, blind spot monitors, Bluetooth, backup camera, dual climate control, rear heated seats, power telescopic steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and the list just keeps going! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
4x4
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

