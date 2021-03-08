Menu
2017 Kia Forte

30,524 KM

Details

$11,838

+ tax & licensing
$11,838

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX

2017 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$11,838

+ taxes & licensing

30,524KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6672713
  • Stock #: 21-4921
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A75HE009462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4921
  • Mileage 30,524 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms, Android auto, bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, satellite radio, automatic, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, fuel efficient and reliable! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

