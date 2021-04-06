2017 Kia Soul

$16,520 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 9 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6825026

6825026 Stock #: 21-4938

21-4938 VIN: KNDJP3A58H7440966

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21-4938

Mileage 55,961 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Navigation System BACKUP CAMERA Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.