2017 Kia Soul

55,961 KM

$16,520

+ tax & licensing
$16,520

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

5dr Wgn Auto EX Premium

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$16,520

+ taxes & licensing

55,961KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6825026
  • Stock #: 21-4938
  • VIN: KNDJP3A58H7440966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4938
  • Mileage 55,961 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded! Nav, pano roof, leather, bluetooth, heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera, blind spot monitors, lane departure warning, traction control, heated rear seats, sat radio, push button start. Alloy wheels, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, and so much more! Low kms, every option you could want or need! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

