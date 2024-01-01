Menu
Super-Clean Local One-Owner Nissan Rogue from Newcastle, ON! This SV AWD model comes loaded up with great options inside and out, and looks great in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, a large factory panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, heated mirrors, roof rack rails, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, a gorgeous set of factory alloy wheels and a peppy, fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and CVT Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated front cloth seats with driver power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, mirrors, and windows, a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, CD Player, MP3 and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, power sliding sunroof shade, and more!

Great looking Local One-Owner with good KM!

2017 Nissan Rogue

131,770 KM

$18,795

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD HTD Cloth Sunroof Bluetooth FM/XM Rem Start

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD HTD Cloth Sunroof Bluetooth FM/XM Rem Start

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,795

+ taxes & licensing

131,770KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV6HC822658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,770 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

$18,795

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 Nissan Rogue