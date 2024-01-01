$18,795+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD HTD Cloth Sunroof Bluetooth FM/XM Rem Start
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$18,795
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,770 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Local One-Owner Nissan Rogue from Newcastle, ON! This SV AWD model comes loaded up with great options inside and out, and looks great in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, a large factory panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, heated mirrors, roof rack rails, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, a gorgeous set of factory alloy wheels and a peppy, fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and CVT Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated front cloth seats with driver power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, mirrors, and windows, a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, CD Player, MP3 and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, power sliding sunroof shade, and more!
Great looking Local One-Owner with good KM!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
