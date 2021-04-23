Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

124,116 KM

Details Description Features

$29,934

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,934

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 7003778
  2. 7003778
  3. 7003778
  4. 7003778
  5. 7003778
  6. 7003778
  7. 7003778
  8. 7003778
  9. 7003778
  10. 7003778
  11. 7003778
  12. 7003778
  13. 7003778
  14. 7003778
  15. 7003778
  16. 7003778
  17. 7003778
  18. 7003778
  19. 7003778
  20. 7003778
  21. 7003778
  22. 7003778
  23. 7003778
Contact Seller

$29,934

+ taxes & licensing

124,116KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7003778
  • Stock #: 21-4987
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT8HG573739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4987
  • Mileage 124,116 KM

Vehicle Description

Crew cab, 4X4, 5.7L Hemi, satellite radio, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, spray on bed liner, ice cold A/C, oversized aggressive tires, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2017 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 124,116 KM
$29,934 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 54,041 KM
$9,855 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 127,342 KM
$30,425 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory