Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

91,458 KM

Details Description Features

$30,834

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,834

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" SLT

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 7261424
  2. 7261424
  3. 7261424
  4. 7261424
  5. 7261424
  6. 7261424
  7. 7261424
  8. 7261424
  9. 7261424
  10. 7261424
  11. 7261424
  12. 7261424
  13. 7261424
  14. 7261424
  15. 7261424
  16. 7261424
  17. 7261424
  18. 7261424
  19. 7261424
  20. 7261424
  21. 7261424
  22. 7261424
  23. 7261424
  24. 7261424
Contact Seller

$30,834

+ taxes & licensing

91,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7261424
  • Stock #: 21-5041
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG3HS659602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5041
  • Mileage 91,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Crew cab, 4X4, Bluetooth, backup camera, 8 speed transmission, 3.6L V6, tonneau cover, box liner, SiriusXM, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, power sliding rear window, 6 passenger, auto headlights, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 119,843 KM
$16,994 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 59,446 KM
$11,757 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 52,508 KM
$23,925 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory