2017 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 4X4 HTDLthr Sunroof NAV Bluetooth BackupCam XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,419 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Stunning Toyota 4Runner from Pembroke, ON! This SR5 4x4 model looks incredible in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry and remote start, proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, a large power sunroof, sliding rear glass, tinted privacy glass, running boards, roof rack rails, a trailer hitch, sleek rear spoiler, colour matched heated side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, parking sensors, gorgeous factory machine finished alloy wheels, and a powerful 4.0L V6 Engine and Automatic transmission powering the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable, and very well appointed with heated and cooled Brown leather front seats with power adjustment and driver's memory and lumbar controls, comfortable rear seating, spacious cargo area with cargo shade, power door locks, mirrors and windows, heated front wiper area, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, push button start, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with JBL Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, CD Player and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, 4x4 selection knob, universal garage door openers, descent assist, "A-Trac" USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Attached, incredible looking SUV, loaded up with amazing options!
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
