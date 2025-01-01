Menu
<p>WOW! Stunning Toyota 4Runner from Pembroke, ON! This SR5 4x4 model looks incredible in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry and remote start, proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, a large power sunroof, sliding rear glass, tinted privacy glass, running boards, roof rack rails, a trailer hitch, sleek rear spoiler, colour matched heated side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, parking sensors, gorgeous factory machine finished alloy wheels, and a powerful 4.0L V6 Engine and Automatic transmission powering the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable, and very well appointed with heated and cooled Brown leather front seats with power adjustment and drivers memory and lumbar controls, comfortable rear seating, spacious cargo area with cargo shade, power door locks, mirrors and windows, heated front wiper area, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, push button start, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with JBL Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, CD Player and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, 4x4 selection knob, universal garage door openers, descent assist, A-Trac USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Attached, incredible looking SUV, loaded up with amazing options!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2017 Toyota 4Runner

153,419 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 4X4 HTDLthr Sunroof NAV Bluetooth BackupCam XM

12256336

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 4X4 HTDLthr Sunroof NAV Bluetooth BackupCam XM

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,419KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR8H5421630

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,419 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 Toyota 4Runner