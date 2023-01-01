2017 Toyota Corolla

Menu
<p>WOW, LOW LOW LOW KM! This One-Owner Toyota Corolla from Mississauga is as close to new as you could ever hope to find and drives just like new! This SE sedan model comes with great options inside and out and looks incredible in its Red paint and factory machine-finished alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with a remote trunk release, automatic headlights, a large factory power sunroof, lane departure alert with forward alert, heated side mirrors, and a peppy fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable and still has a bit of that new car smell, featuring heated cloth seats, power door locks, mirrors, and windows, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, wiper defrost setting, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster reading ONLY 1822 KM, a central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, CD player, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, a set of factory all weather mats and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, LOW-LOW-LOW KM!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

1,822 KM

Details Description Features

SE Heated Cloth Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Camera CD

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

1,822KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE7HC803455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,822 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, LOW LOW LOW KM! This One-Owner Toyota Corolla from Mississauga is as close to new as you could ever hope to find and drives just like new! This SE sedan model comes with great options inside and out and looks incredible in its Red paint and factory machine-finished alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with a remote trunk release, automatic headlights, a large factory power sunroof, lane departure alert with forward alert, heated side mirrors, and a peppy fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable and still has a bit of that new car smell, featuring heated cloth seats, power door locks, mirrors, and windows, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, wiper defrost setting, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster reading ONLY 1822 KM, a central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, CD player, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, a set of factory all weather mats and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, LOW-LOW-LOW KM!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

