$23,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
SE Heated Cloth Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Camera CD
2017 Toyota Corolla
SE Heated Cloth Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Camera CD
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,822 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW, LOW LOW LOW KM! This One-Owner Toyota Corolla from Mississauga is as close to new as you could ever hope to find and drives just like new! This SE sedan model comes with great options inside and out and looks incredible in its Red paint and factory machine-finished alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with a remote trunk release, automatic headlights, a large factory power sunroof, lane departure alert with forward alert, heated side mirrors, and a peppy fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable and still has a bit of that new car smell, featuring heated cloth seats, power door locks, mirrors, and windows, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, wiper defrost setting, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster reading ONLY 1822 KM, a central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, CD player, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, a set of factory all weather mats and more!
Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, LOW-LOW-LOW KM!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906