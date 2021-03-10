Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

40,216 KM

$21,681

+ tax & licensing
$21,681

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

e-Golf 5dr HB Comfortline

Location

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$21,681

+ taxes & licensing

40,216KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6701261
  • Stock #: 21-4911
  • VIN: WVWPR7AU3HW953311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, leather, bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, fully electric, no more oil changes, no more gas, no pollution, very well equipped with every option you would want and low kms! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

