2017 Volkswagen Golf

$21,681 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 2 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6701261

6701261 Stock #: 21-4911

21-4911 VIN: WVWPR7AU3HW953311

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 40,216 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Navigation System Parking Sensors BACKUP CAMERA Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.