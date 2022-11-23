$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tip Top Auto Inc
905-623-2366
2018 Buick Encore
2018 Buick Encore
Sport Touring
Location
Tip Top Auto Inc
2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2366
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
80,097KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9338410
- Stock #: 22-5369
- VIN: KL4CJ1SB1JB683616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 80,097 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc
Tip Top Auto Inc
2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7