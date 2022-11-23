Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Buick Encore

80,097 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 9338410
  2. 9338410
  3. 9338410
  4. 9338410
  5. 9338410
  6. 9338410
  7. 9338410
  8. 9338410
  9. 9338410
  10. 9338410
  11. 9338410
  12. 9338410
  13. 9338410
  14. 9338410
  15. 9338410
  16. 9338410
  17. 9338410
  18. 9338410
  19. 9338410
  20. 9338410
  21. 9338410
  22. 9338410
  23. 9338410
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,097KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9338410
  • Stock #: 22-5369
  • VIN: KL4CJ1SB1JB683616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 80,097 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate, because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good and bad credit. Finance with $0 down for as low as

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2011 Toyota Camry Base
 59,974 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sportage EX
 96,744 KM
$16,548 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 122,615 KM
$19,994 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory