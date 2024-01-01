$31,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Cadillac XT5
AWD 3.6 Heated Leather XM BOSE CarPlay Backup Cam
2018 Cadillac XT5
AWD 3.6 Heated Leather XM BOSE CarPlay Backup Cam
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Champagne
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,239 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, LOW-LOW KM Cadillac XT5 from Etobicoke, ON! This AWD 3.6 model looks amazing in its Burgundy paint and has great styling inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and a remote start, a power rear liftgate, automatic headlights, tinted rear privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, sporty dual exhaust, roof rack rails, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, and a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather front seats with power adjustment, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, push-button start, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, roomy and comfortable rear seating, spacious cargo area with a retractable cargo cover, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with BOSE Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi settings, OnStar Navigation, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, a sleek shift knob, selectable drive modes, AWD toggle button, universal garage door opener and more!
Carfax Claims Free, SUPER LOW KM!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906