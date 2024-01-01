Menu
Super-Clean, LOW-LOW KM Cadillac XT5 from Etobicoke, ON! This AWD 3.6 model looks amazing in its Burgundy paint and has great styling inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and a remote start, a power rear liftgate, automatic headlights, tinted rear privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, sporty dual exhaust, roof rack rails, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, and a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather front seats with power adjustment, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, push-button start, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, roomy and comfortable rear seating, spacious cargo area with a retractable cargo cover, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with BOSE Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi settings, OnStar Navigation, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, a sleek shift knob, selectable drive modes, AWD toggle button, universal garage door opener and more!

Carfax Claims Free, SUPER LOW KM!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

2018 Cadillac XT5

31,239 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Cadillac XT5

AWD 3.6 Heated Leather XM BOSE CarPlay Backup Cam

2018 Cadillac XT5

AWD 3.6 Heated Leather XM BOSE CarPlay Backup Cam

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,239KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYKNBRS1JZ106314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, LOW-LOW KM Cadillac XT5 from Etobicoke, ON! This AWD 3.6 model looks amazing in its Burgundy paint and has great styling inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and a remote start, a power rear liftgate, automatic headlights, tinted rear privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, sporty dual exhaust, roof rack rails, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, and a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather front seats with power adjustment, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, push-button start, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, roomy and comfortable rear seating, spacious cargo area with a retractable cargo cover, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with BOSE Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi settings, OnStar Navigation, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, a sleek shift knob, selectable drive modes, AWD toggle button, universal garage door opener and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, SUPER LOW KM!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2018 Cadillac XT5