Super-Clean LOW KM Chevrolet Colorado from Mississauga, ON! This LT 4x4 CrewCab model looks great in its Black/Black colour scheme and has great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, a set of gorgeous black factory alloy wheels, NEW All-Season Tires freshly installed, tinted privacy glass, colour-matched mirrors, black step sides, rear bumper step, front tow hooks, spray in Chevrolet bedliner, hard folding UnderCover tonneau cover, a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated power-adjustable front leather seating with lumbar controls, power door locks mirrors and windows, an electronic 4x4 selection knob, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, OnStar Navigation/Compass, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!

Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM Truck with Great Options!

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

82,350 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4X4 LT Heated LTHR CarPlay A/C Alloy BackupCam XM

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4X4 LT Heated LTHR CarPlay A/C Alloy BackupCam XM

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTCEN0J1166042

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 166042
  • Mileage 82,350 KM

Super-Clean LOW KM Chevrolet Colorado from Mississauga, ON! This LT 4x4 CrewCab model looks great in its Black/Black colour scheme and has great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, a set of gorgeous black factory alloy wheels, NEW All-Season Tires freshly installed, tinted privacy glass, colour-matched mirrors, black step sides, rear bumper step, front tow hooks, spray in Chevrolet bedliner, hard folding "UnderCover" tonneau cover, a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated power-adjustable front leather seating with lumbar controls, power door locks mirrors and windows, an electronic 4x4 selection knob, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, OnStar Navigation/Compass, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM Truck with Great Options!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2018 Chevrolet Colorado