$33,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
4X4 LT Heated LTHR CarPlay A/C Alloy BackupCam XM
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
4X4 LT Heated LTHR CarPlay A/C Alloy BackupCam XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 166042
- Mileage 82,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean LOW KM Chevrolet Colorado from Mississauga, ON! This LT 4x4 CrewCab model looks great in its Black/Black colour scheme and has great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, a set of gorgeous black factory alloy wheels, NEW All-Season Tires freshly installed, tinted privacy glass, colour-matched mirrors, black step sides, rear bumper step, front tow hooks, spray in Chevrolet bedliner, hard folding "UnderCover" tonneau cover, a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated power-adjustable front leather seating with lumbar controls, power door locks mirrors and windows, an electronic 4x4 selection knob, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, OnStar Navigation/Compass, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM Truck with Great Options!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906