2018 Chevrolet Equinox

154,560 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

LT

LT

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,560KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9119026
  • Stock #: 22-5333
  • VIN: 2GNAXSEV1J6330777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 154,560 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles come certified and our best price is always up front. Financing is available for good and bad credit. Finance with $0 down for as low as

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

