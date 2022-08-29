$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tip Top Auto Inc
905-623-2366
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Tip Top Auto Inc
2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2366
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
154,560KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9119026
- Stock #: 22-5333
- VIN: 2GNAXSEV1J6330777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 154,560 KM
Vehicle Description
All our vehicles come certified and our best price is always up front. Financing is available for good and bad credit. Finance with $0 down for as low as
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc
Tip Top Auto Inc
2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7