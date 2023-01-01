Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

117,702 KM

Details

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Custom 4x4 Crew Cab CarPlay AAuto XM WiFi RearCam

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,702KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10372329
  • Stock #: 348960
  • VIN: 3GCUKPECXJG348960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 117,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from Cobourg, ON! This Custom Crew Cab 4x4 model looks great in its Silver paint and Black alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, bumper steps, spray-in Chevrolet Bedliner, cargo bed light, black Chevrolet badging and grille, a powerful 5.3L V8 engine, and a 4x4 system. The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 passengers, power door locks windows, and mirrors, an electronic integrated trailer brake controller, an electronic 4x4 selection, steering wheel cruise control, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi settings and Rearview Camera, A/C climate control, front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! The perfect truck to tow a trailer, go to the hunt camp or the boat launch, or move the kids into dorms! 

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

