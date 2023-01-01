$34,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom 4x4 Crew Cab CarPlay AAuto XM WiFi RearCam
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10372329
- Stock #: 348960
- VIN: 3GCUKPECXJG348960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 117,702 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from Cobourg, ON! This Custom Crew Cab 4x4 model looks great in its Silver paint and Black alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, bumper steps, spray-in Chevrolet Bedliner, cargo bed light, black Chevrolet badging and grille, a powerful 5.3L V8 engine, and a 4x4 system. The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 passengers, power door locks windows, and mirrors, an electronic integrated trailer brake controller, an electronic 4x4 selection, steering wheel cruise control, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi settings and Rearview Camera, A/C climate control, front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! The perfect truck to tow a trailer, go to the hunt camp or the boat launch, or move the kids into dorms!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
