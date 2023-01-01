$37,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906
2018 Chevrolet Traverse
Premier AWD HTD/CLD LTHR CarPlay AAuto NAV Sunroof
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10149255
- Stock #: 107968
- VIN: 1GNEVJKW9JJ107968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 97,699 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW, Stunning local Chevrolet Traverse from Oshawa, ON! This Premier AWD model comes loaded to the brim with options inside and out! The exterior looks great in the sun with its dark Burgundy paint and factory-machined alloy wheels, featuring keyless entry with remote start, proximity keys, a power rear liftgate, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic high beams, a large dual sunroof, lane departure alert, forward collision alert, blind spot monitoring, integrated mirror turn signals, a trailer hitch, roof rack rails, tinted privacy glass, sporty dual exhaust and sleek rear spoiler along with a powerful 3.6L V6 and automatic transmission running the All Wheel Drive system. The interior is clean and comfortable with loads of space for all 7 occupants, with heated and cooled power-adjustable front leather seats with lumbar support, heated mid-row leather seats, foldaway third-row seating, power door locks, windows, mirrors, and drivers memory settings, customizable rear lift gate height knob, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster with speed sign reader/display, push-button start, a large slide up central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite radio with BOSE Premium audio system, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, factory Navigation, top/front/rear view cameras for aiding in parking, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, wireless device charger, drive mode selector, universal garage door opener, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! Talk about a loaded-up ride that is all about comfort and convenience!
Carfax Claims Free, Local vehicle, Great KM!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.