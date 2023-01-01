Menu
2018 Chevrolet Traverse

97,699 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier AWD HTD/CLD LTHR CarPlay AAuto NAV Sunroof

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier AWD HTD/CLD LTHR CarPlay AAuto NAV Sunroof

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,699KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10149255
  • Stock #: 107968
  • VIN: 1GNEVJKW9JJ107968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 97,699 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, Stunning local Chevrolet Traverse from Oshawa, ON! This Premier AWD model comes loaded to the brim with options inside and out! The exterior looks great in the sun with its dark Burgundy paint and factory-machined alloy wheels, featuring keyless entry with remote start, proximity keys, a power rear liftgate, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic high beams, a large dual sunroof, lane departure alert, forward collision alert, blind spot monitoring, integrated mirror turn signals, a trailer hitch, roof rack rails, tinted privacy glass, sporty dual exhaust and sleek rear spoiler along with a powerful 3.6L V6 and automatic transmission running the All Wheel Drive system. The interior is clean and comfortable with loads of space for all 7 occupants, with heated and cooled power-adjustable front leather seats with lumbar support, heated mid-row leather seats, foldaway third-row seating, power door locks, windows, mirrors, and drivers memory settings, customizable rear lift gate height knob, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster with speed sign reader/display, push-button start, a large slide up central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite radio with BOSE Premium audio system, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, factory Navigation, top/front/rear view cameras for aiding in parking, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, wireless device charger, drive mode selector, universal garage door opener, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! Talk about a loaded-up ride that is all about comfort and convenience!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Local vehicle, Great KM!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

