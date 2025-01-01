$36,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,118 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Ford F-150 from Kingston, ON! This XLT Sport Crew Cab model looks great in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, keycode entry, automatic headlights, fog lights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, colour-matched bumpers, black step sides, tow-style mirrors with integrated turn signals, tinted privacy glass, spray-in Ford bedliner, tonneau cover, tailgate step assist, gorgeous dark gloss Factory Alloy wheels, sliding rear glass, a powerful 5.0L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission diving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 5 occupants, power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar controls, Sport Red accents and stitching, a spacious and comfortable rear seating area, power door locks, mirrors and windows, power adjustable driver's pedals, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster with Sport display, electronic 4x4 selection, trailer backup and integrated electronic trailer brake controller, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Microsoft SYNC, Backup Camera and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports, and more!
