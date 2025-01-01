Menu
Super-Clean Ford F-150 from Kingston, ON! This XLT Sport Crew Cab model looks great in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, keycode entry, automatic headlights, fog lights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, colour-matched bumpers, black step sides, tow-style mirrors with integrated turn signals, tinted privacy glass, spray-in Ford bedliner, tonneau cover, tailgate step assist, gorgeous dark gloss Factory Alloy wheels, sliding rear glass, a powerful 5.0L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission diving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 5 occupants, power adjustable drivers seat with lumbar controls, Sport Red accents and stitching, a spacious and comfortable rear seating area, power door locks, mirrors and windows, power adjustable drivers pedals, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster with Sport display, electronic 4x4 selection, trailer backup and integrated electronic trailer brake controller, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Microsoft SYNC, Backup Camera and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports, and more!

Carfax Claims Free, Sharp-looking Truck!

2018 Ford F-150

108,118 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT 4x4 5.0 Crew Bluetooth SYNC XM BackupCam

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT 4x4 5.0 Crew Bluetooth SYNC XM BackupCam

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,118KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,118 KM

Super-Clean Ford F-150 from Kingston, ON! This XLT Sport Crew Cab model looks great in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, keycode entry, automatic headlights, fog lights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, colour-matched bumpers, black step sides, tow-style mirrors with integrated turn signals, tinted privacy glass, spray-in Ford bedliner, tonneau cover, tailgate step assist, gorgeous dark gloss Factory Alloy wheels, sliding rear glass, a powerful 5.0L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission diving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 5 occupants, power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar controls, Sport Red accents and stitching, a spacious and comfortable rear seating area, power door locks, mirrors and windows, power adjustable driver's pedals, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster with Sport display, electronic 4x4 selection, trailer backup and integrated electronic trailer brake controller, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Microsoft SYNC, Backup Camera and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports, and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Sharp-looking Truck!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2018 Ford F-150