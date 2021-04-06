Menu
2018 Ford F-150

142,048 KM

$37,398

+ tax & licensing
$37,398

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$37,398

+ taxes & licensing

142,048KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6896997
  • Stock #: 21-4960
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG8JFA73765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4960
  • Mileage 142,048 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L Eco-boost, towing package including towing mirrors, trailer brake controller, and trailer backup assist, backup camera, bluetooth, 4X4, bed liner, roll up Tonneau cover, center console, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles! Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

