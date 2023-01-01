$36,995+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Z71 4x4 Crew HTD Cloth CarPlay WiFi Backup XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,704 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, Local, Low-KM, One-Owner GMC Sierra 1500 from Bowmanville, ON! This SLE Crew Cab 4x4 is stunning in its Black paint and gorgeous 22" factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with factory remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, chromed bumpers with integrated bumper steps, black running boards, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, parking sensors, tinted privacy glass, a GMC spray-in bedliner, sliding rear glass, Z71 4x4 package, a powerful 5.3L V8 engine, and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable, with plenty of space for all 5 occupants, with power adjustable heated front seats with lumbar control, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, an electronic 4x4 selection with automatic mode, an integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power adjustable drivers pedals, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, WiFi Hotspot settings, Apple CarPlay, Android Audio, OnStar Routing, Backup Camera and CD player, Dual Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, wireless device charger, universal garage door opener, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Local One-Owner, LOW KM!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
