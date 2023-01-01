Menu
Super-Clean, Local, Low-KM, One-Owner GMC Sierra 1500 from Bowmanville, ON! This SLE Crew Cab 4x4 is stunning in its Black paint and gorgeous 22 factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with factory remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, chromed bumpers with integrated bumper steps, black running boards, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, parking sensors, tinted privacy glass, a GMC spray-in bedliner, sliding rear glass, Z71 4x4 package, a powerful 5.3L V8 engine, and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable, with plenty of space for all 5 occupants, with power adjustable heated front seats with lumbar control, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, an electronic 4x4 selection with automatic mode, an integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power adjustable drivers pedals, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, WiFi Hotspot settings, Apple CarPlay, Android Audio, OnStar Routing, Backup Camera and CD player, Dual Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, wireless device charger, universal garage door opener, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

Local One-Owner, LOW KM!

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

82,704 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 4x4 Crew HTD Cloth CarPlay WiFi Backup XM

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 4x4 Crew HTD Cloth CarPlay WiFi Backup XM

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,704KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC9JG105476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,704 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, Local, Low-KM, One-Owner GMC Sierra 1500 from Bowmanville, ON! This SLE Crew Cab 4x4 is stunning in its Black paint and gorgeous 22" factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with factory remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, chromed bumpers with integrated bumper steps, black running boards, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, parking sensors, tinted privacy glass, a GMC spray-in bedliner, sliding rear glass, Z71 4x4 package, a powerful 5.3L V8 engine, and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable, with plenty of space for all 5 occupants, with power adjustable heated front seats with lumbar control, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, an electronic 4x4 selection with automatic mode, an integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power adjustable drivers pedals, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, WiFi Hotspot settings, Apple CarPlay, Android Audio, OnStar Routing, Backup Camera and CD player, Dual Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, wireless device charger, universal garage door opener, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Local One-Owner, LOW KM!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Packages

A48
A95
BTV
C49
CGN
CJ2
H2S
JF4
K4C
KA1
KI4
L83
RBR
SF0
UD7
UG1
Z71

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Parking Sensors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Adjustable Driver Pedals

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-XXXX

905-623-2906

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2018 GMC Sierra 1500