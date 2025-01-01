2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
<p>Super-Clean, Local, LOW KM, One-Owner GMC Sierra 1500 from Oshawa, ON! This SLE Kodiak Crew Cab 4x4 model looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels, and is ready to hit the job site, boat launch, or be road trip ready! The exterior features keyless entry, remote start, automatic headlights, fog lights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, chromed bumpers with rear bumper steps, colour-matched side mirrors, chromed running boards, tinted rear privacy glass, window coverings, a hard folding tonneau cover and spray-in bedliner, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 occupants through a fold-up centre console, power adjustable drivers seat with lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, electronic 4x4 selection knob, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, manual gear selection on the shifter lever, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, OnStar Routing, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera and CD player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, universal garage door opener, USB/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Local One-Owner Truck with Great Looks and LOW KM!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

73,267 KM

Details

SLE KODIAK Crew 4x4 XM CarPlay RvCam 6Pass Tonneau

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

73,267KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC9JG260948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,267 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, Local, LOW KM, One-Owner GMC Sierra 1500 from Oshawa, ON! This SLE Kodiak Crew Cab 4x4 model looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels, and is ready to hit the job site, boat launch, or be road trip ready! The exterior features keyless entry, remote start, automatic headlights, fog lights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, chromed bumpers with rear bumper steps, colour-matched side mirrors, chromed running boards, tinted rear privacy glass, window coverings, a hard folding tonneau cover and spray-in bedliner, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 occupants through a fold-up centre console, power adjustable drivers seat with lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, electronic 4x4 selection knob, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, manual gear selection on the shifter lever, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, OnStar Routing, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera and CD player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, universal garage door opener, USB/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Local One-Owner Truck with Great Looks and LOW KM!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

