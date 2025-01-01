$37,995+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE KODIAK Crew 4x4 XM CarPlay RvCam 6Pass Tonneau
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 73,267 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, Local, LOW KM, One-Owner GMC Sierra 1500 from Oshawa, ON! This SLE Kodiak Crew Cab 4x4 model looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels, and is ready to hit the job site, boat launch, or be road trip ready! The exterior features keyless entry, remote start, automatic headlights, fog lights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, chromed bumpers with rear bumper steps, colour-matched side mirrors, chromed running boards, tinted rear privacy glass, window coverings, a hard folding tonneau cover and spray-in bedliner, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 occupants through a fold-up centre console, power adjustable drivers seat with lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, electronic 4x4 selection knob, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, manual gear selection on the shifter lever, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, OnStar Routing, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera and CD player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, universal garage door opener, USB/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Local One-Owner Truck with Great Looks and LOW KM!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
905-623-2906