<p>Super-Clean GMC Sierra 1500 from Belleville, ON! This Denali Crew Cab 4x4 model looks sharp in its Black paint and gorgeous factory alloy wheels, and is extremely well-equipped both inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, a factory power Sunroof, forward collision warning and lane departure warning with adaptive cruise, parking sensors, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, tinted privacy glass, chromed power running boards, rear bumper steps, a spray-in GMC Bedliner, beautiful factory alloy wheels with new All-Season Tires installed, power sliding rear window, a powerful 6.2L V8 Engine and Automatic Transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and very comfortable with heated and cooled front leather seating with power adjustment and lumbar controls, seating for 5 with its full centre console with wireless charger, a spacious rear seating area, power door locks, windows and folding mirrors, drivers memory seating, electronic 4x4 selection knob, an integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM HD Radio with <em>BOSE</em> Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera and CD Player,  Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, power adjustable drivers pedals, hill descent assist, multiple 12V/USB/AUX ports, universal garage door opener and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Great looking Truck loaded up with options and a smooth ride!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

164,919 KM

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 4X4 Sunroof NAV BOSE CarPlay Backup Cam XM

12931037

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 4X4 Sunroof NAV BOSE CarPlay Backup Cam XM

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,919KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEJ9JG516134

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,919 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
2018 GMC Sierra 1500