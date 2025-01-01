$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali 4X4 Sunroof NAV BOSE CarPlay Backup Cam XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,919 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean GMC Sierra 1500 from Belleville, ON! This Denali Crew Cab 4x4 model looks sharp in its Black paint and gorgeous factory alloy wheels, and is extremely well-equipped both inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, a factory power Sunroof, forward collision warning and lane departure warning with adaptive cruise, parking sensors, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, tinted privacy glass, chromed power running boards, rear bumper steps, a spray-in GMC Bedliner, beautiful factory alloy wheels with new All-Season Tires installed, power sliding rear window, a powerful 6.2L V8 Engine and Automatic Transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and very comfortable with heated and cooled front leather seating with power adjustment and lumbar controls, seating for 5 with its full centre console with wireless charger, a spacious rear seating area, power door locks, windows and folding mirrors, driver's memory seating, electronic 4x4 selection knob, an integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM HD Radio with BOSE Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, power adjustable drivers pedals, hill descent assist, multiple 12V/USB/AUX ports, universal garage door opener and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great looking Truck loaded up with options and a smooth ride!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
