2018 GMC Terrain

96,771 KM

$21,051

+ tax & licensing
$21,051

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

2018 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$21,051

+ taxes & licensing

96,771KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6448528
  Stock #: 21-4871
  VIN: 3GKALTEV9JL330813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4871
  • Mileage 96,771 KM

Vehicle Description

All wheel drive, apple carplay/android auto, bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, remote start, power tailgate, 4g LTE Hotspot, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, dual climate control, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles! Financing is available for good or bad credit!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

