$16,995+ taxes & licensing
Sport Honda Sensing Sunroof CarPlay RearCam A/C FM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,102 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Sharp, local Honda Civic from Bowmanville, ON! This Hatchback Sport Model with Honda-Sensing looks great in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with fantastic options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity key, a large factory power sunroof, colour-matched heated side mirrors with passenger side blind spot camera, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, a sporty dual rear exhaust, a sleek rear spoiler, gorgeous dark factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbocharged Engine and CVT/Auto Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a huge rear cargo area with privacy shade, spacious rear seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, iPod/MP3 and Backup Camera with multiple ratios, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost, USB/12V accessory ports, Brake Auto-Hold Button and more!
Carfax Attached, Great local Car with amazing options!
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
