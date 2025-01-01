Menu
WOW! Sharp, local Honda Civic from Bowmanville, ON! This Hatchback Sport Model with Honda-Sensing looks great in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with fantastic options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity key, a large factory power sunroof, colour-matched heated side mirrors with passenger side blind spot camera, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, a sporty dual rear exhaust, a sleek rear spoiler, gorgeous dark factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbocharged Engine and CVT/Auto Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a huge rear cargo area with privacy shade, spacious rear seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, iPod/MP3 and Backup Camera with multiple ratios, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost, USB/12V accessory ports, Brake Auto-Hold Button and more!

Carfax Attached, Great local Car with amazing options!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

2018 Honda Civic

198,102 KM

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

Sport Honda Sensing Sunroof CarPlay RearCam A/C FM

12959828

2018 Honda Civic

Sport Honda Sensing Sunroof CarPlay RearCam A/C FM

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,102KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SHHFK7H42JU304954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,102 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Sharp, local Honda Civic from Bowmanville, ON! This Hatchback Sport Model with Honda-Sensing looks great in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with fantastic options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity key, a large factory power sunroof, colour-matched heated side mirrors with passenger side blind spot camera, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, a sporty dual rear exhaust, a sleek rear spoiler, gorgeous dark factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbocharged Engine and CVT/Auto Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a huge rear cargo area with privacy shade, spacious rear seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, iPod/MP3 and Backup Camera with multiple ratios, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost, USB/12V accessory ports, Brake Auto-Hold Button and more!

 

Carfax Attached, Great local Car with amazing options!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pre-Collision System

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

