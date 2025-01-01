$28,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Odyssey
EX HTD-Cloth 8Pass CarPlay BackupCam LKAS Adaptive
2018 Honda Odyssey
EX HTD-Cloth 8Pass CarPlay BackupCam LKAS Adaptive
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 117,629 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Super-Clean, well-maintained One-Owner Honda Odyssey from Markham, ON! This EX 8 Passenger model looks incredible in its Diamond White Paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! the exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and remote start, remote power sliding passenger doors, automatic headlights, foglights, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and forward collision system, a large factory power sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals and passenger side blind spot camera, tinted privacy glass, heated windshield, gorgeous machine finished alloy wheels with NEW All-Season tires, freshly installed, a smooth 3.5L V6 Engine and Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with room for the whole gang, heated cloth front seats with power adjustment and driver's lumbar control, fold-away third row seating, adjustable mid row with removable seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel mounted Audio, Cruise controls and paddle shifters, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, CD/MP3 Player, and Backup Camera, Multi-Zone climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, push button gear selection, SNOW/ECON Driving modes to fit your driving conditions, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, Great Options and room for EVERYONE!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-623-2906