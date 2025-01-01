Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WOW! Super-Clean, well-maintained One-Owner Honda Odyssey from Markham, ON! This EX 8 Passenger model looks incredible in its Diamond White Paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! the exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and remote start, remote power sliding passenger doors, automatic headlights, foglights, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and forward collision system, a large factory power sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals and passenger side blind spot camera, tinted privacy glass, heated windshield, gorgeous machine finished alloy wheels with <strong>NEW</strong> All-Season tires, freshly installed, a smooth 3.5L V6 Engine and Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with room for the whole gang, heated cloth front seats with power adjustment and drivers lumbar control, fold-away third row seating, adjustable mid row with removable seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel mounted Audio, Cruise controls and paddle shifters, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, CD/MP3 Player, and Backup Camera, Multi-Zone climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, push button gear selection, SNOW/ECON Driving modes to fit your driving conditions, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, Great Options and room for EVERYONE!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2018 Honda Odyssey

117,629 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX HTD-Cloth 8Pass CarPlay BackupCam LKAS Adaptive

Watch This Vehicle
13077847

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX HTD-Cloth 8Pass CarPlay BackupCam LKAS Adaptive

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1760635645
  2. 1760635647
  3. 1760635647
  4. 1760635646
  5. 1760635647
  6. 1760635648
  7. 1760635644
  8. 1760635641
  9. 1760635643
  10. 1760635646
  11. 1760635644
  12. 1760635642
  13. 1760635645
  14. 1760635644
  15. 1760635645
  16. 1760635647
  17. 1760635646
  18. 1760635647
  19. 1760635647
  20. 1760635645
  21. 1760635644
  22. 1760635646
  23. 1760635644
  24. 1760635645
  25. 1760635646
  26. 1760635646
  27. 1760635645
  28. 1760635647
  29. 1760635648
  30. 1760635647
  31. 1760635648
  32. 1760635643
  33. 1760635646
  34. 1760635645
  35. 1760635640
  36. 1760635646
  37. 1760635641
  38. 1760635639
  39. 1760635642
  40. 1760635640
  41. 1760635645
  42. 1760635645
  43. 1760635642
  44. 1760635643
  45. 1760635640
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,629KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H43JB506112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 117,629 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Super-Clean, well-maintained One-Owner Honda Odyssey from Markham, ON! This EX 8 Passenger model looks incredible in its Diamond White Paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! the exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and remote start, remote power sliding passenger doors, automatic headlights, foglights, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and forward collision system, a large factory power sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals and passenger side blind spot camera, tinted privacy glass, heated windshield, gorgeous machine finished alloy wheels with NEW All-Season tires, freshly installed, a smooth 3.5L V6 Engine and Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with room for the whole gang, heated cloth front seats with power adjustment and driver's lumbar control, fold-away third row seating, adjustable mid row with removable seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel mounted Audio, Cruise controls and paddle shifters, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, CD/MP3 Player, and Backup Camera, Multi-Zone climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, push button gear selection, SNOW/ECON Driving modes to fit your driving conditions, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, Great Options and room for EVERYONE!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Elevation 4x4 HTD-Cloth CarPlay BackupCam XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Elevation 4x4 HTD-Cloth CarPlay BackupCam XM 166,200 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SR Heated-Leather SkyCam CarPlay BOSE RemStart XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks SR Heated-Leather SkyCam CarPlay BOSE RemStart XM 60,926 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS HTD-Cloth Sunroof CarPlay Dual-A/C BackupCam for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS HTD-Cloth Sunroof CarPlay Dual-A/C BackupCam 226,379 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2018 Honda Odyssey