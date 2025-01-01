$18,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA
Ultimate AWD HtdLthr Sunroof NAV CarPlay BackupCam
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,788 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean well equipped Hyundai KONA from Lindsay, ON! This Ultimate AWD model looks great in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels, with fantastic options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, a large factory power sunroof, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, tinted privacy glass, parking sensors, blind spot monitor, lane-keeping assist, roof rack rails, gorgeous factory split spoke alloy wheels with NEW All-Season Tires installed, a sleek rear spoiler, peppy fuel efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder Turbocharged engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated front leather seating, driver power adjustment and lumbar control, spacious rear seating and cargo area with privacy shade, power door locks, windows and mirrors, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, easy to read and use gauge cluster, drivers Heads-Up-Display, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Wireless device charger, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, multiple drive modes including ECO and Sport mode, hill descent assist, universal garage door opener, and more!
Carfax Attached, Great Driving well optioned SUV!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
905-623-2906