$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA
Essential HTD Cloth FM Bluetooth CarPlay BackupCam
2018 Hyundai KONA
Essential HTD Cloth FM Bluetooth CarPlay BackupCam
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5
905-623-2906
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,687 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean and comfortable Hyundai KONA from Kingston, ON! This Essential FWD model looks sharp in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options and great fuel economy! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, nice factory alloy wheels with NEW All-Season Tires freshly installed, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission to get you where you need to go! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel Audio and Cruise controls, comfortable and spacious rear seating, a large cargo area with privacy cover, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Drive mode selection button for improved fuel economy, hill descent assist, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Sharp-Looking Fuel Saver with NEW TIRES, Easy to Park and perfect for commuting!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
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