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<p>Super-Clean and comfortable Hyundai KONA from Kingston, ON! This Essential FWD model looks sharp in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options and great fuel economy! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, nice factory alloy wheels with <strong>NEW</strong> All-Season Tires freshly installed, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission to get you where you need to go! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel Audio and Cruise controls, comfortable and spacious rear seating, a large cargo area with privacy cover, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Drive mode selection button for improved fuel economy, hill descent assist, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Sharp-Looking Fuel Saver with <strong>NEW TIRES</strong>, Easy to Park and perfect for commuting!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2018 Hyundai KONA

131,687 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Hyundai KONA

Essential HTD Cloth FM Bluetooth CarPlay BackupCam

Watch This Vehicle
14290736

2018 Hyundai KONA

Essential HTD Cloth FM Bluetooth CarPlay BackupCam

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5

905-623-2906

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
131,687KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K12AA6JU112607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,687 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean and comfortable Hyundai KONA from Kingston, ON! This Essential FWD model looks sharp in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options and great fuel economy! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, nice factory alloy wheels with NEW All-Season Tires freshly installed, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission to get you where you need to go! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel Audio and Cruise controls, comfortable and spacious rear seating, a large cargo area with privacy cover, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Drive mode selection button for improved fuel economy, hill descent assist, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Sharp-Looking Fuel Saver with NEW TIRES, Easy to Park and perfect for commuting!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5
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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2018 Hyundai KONA