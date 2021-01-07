Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

70,094 KM

Details Description Features

$24,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,989

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T SE AWD

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 6439245
  2. 6439245
  3. 6439245
  4. 6439245
  5. 6439245
  6. 6439245
  7. 6439245
  8. 6439245
  9. 6439245
  10. 6439245
  11. 6439245
  12. 6439245
  13. 6439245
  14. 6439245
  15. 6439245
  16. 6439245
  17. 6439245
  18. 6439245
  19. 6439245
  20. 6439245
  21. 6439245
  22. 6439245
  23. 6439245
  24. 6439245
  25. 6439245
  26. 6439245
  27. 6439245
  28. 6439245
  29. 6439245
  30. 6439245
Contact Seller

$24,989

+ taxes & licensing

70,094KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6439245
  • Stock #: 21-4868
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA9JG532530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4868
  • Mileage 70,094 KM

Vehicle Description

Winter tires and rims also included! Leather, bluetooth, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera, blind spot monitors, sat radio, heated rear seats, rear s.un shades, all wheel drive, low kms, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, and more! Great condition, looks good. Drives even better! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price! We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit. Prices plus HST and licensing

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 42,576 KM
$16,997 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 136,070 KM
$21,688 + tax & lic
2001 Ford Mustang 2d...
 130,332 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory