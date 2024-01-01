$35,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Rubicon 4x4 HTD Cloth Hard+SoftTop CarPlay NAV XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,249 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Super-Clean Jeep Wrangler Unlimited from Kingston, ON! This Rubicon 4x4 model looks incredible in its Grey paint and red accents, and has great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, front and rear tow hooks, a trailer hitch, tinted rear privacy glass, a blind spot monitor, rear parking sensors, a removable hardtop, a soft top, a set of beautiful factory machine finished alloy wheels, Rubicon exclusive differential locks, and swaybar disconnect, a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and 6-Speed Manual Transmission, powering the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seating with Red Runicon accent stitching, spacious rear seating and cargo area, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power door locks, mirrors and windows, mechanical 4x4 selection lever, easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Alpine Premium Audio system, with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, OffRoad Pages, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C Climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Stunning Jeep, ready for wherever the road (or trail) takes you!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
