2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4x4 HTD Cloth Hard+SoftTop CarPlay NAV XM

WOW! Super-Clean Jeep Wrangler Unlimited from Kingston, ON! This Rubicon 4x4 model looks incredible in its Grey paint and red accents, and has great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, front and rear tow hooks, a trailer hitch, tinted rear privacy glass, a blind spot monitor, rear parking sensors, a removable hardtop, a soft top, a set of beautiful factory machine finished alloy wheels, Rubicon exclusive differential locks, and swaybar disconnect, a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and 6-Speed Manual Transmission, powering the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seating with Red Runicon accent stitching, spacious rear seating and cargo area, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power door locks, mirrors and windows, mechanical 4x4 selection lever, easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Alpine Premium Audio system, with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, OffRoad Pages, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C Climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!

Carfax Claims Free, Stunning Jeep, ready for wherever the road (or trail) takes you!

$35,995 + tax & licensing

129,249 KM

Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

2018 Jeep Wrangler

129,249 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon 4x4 HTD Cloth Hard+SoftTop CarPlay NAV XM

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon 4x4 HTD Cloth Hard+SoftTop CarPlay NAV XM

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,249KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXFG4JW186380

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,249 KM

WOW! Super-Clean Jeep Wrangler Unlimited from Kingston, ON! This Rubicon 4x4 model looks incredible in its Grey paint and red accents, and has great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, front and rear tow hooks, a trailer hitch, tinted rear privacy glass, a blind spot monitor, rear parking sensors, a removable hardtop, a soft top, a set of beautiful factory machine finished alloy wheels, Rubicon exclusive differential locks, and swaybar disconnect, a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and 6-Speed Manual Transmission, powering the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seating with Red Runicon accent stitching, spacious rear seating and cargo area, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power door locks, mirrors and windows, mechanical 4x4 selection lever, easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Alpine Premium Audio system, with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, OffRoad Pages, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C Climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!

Carfax Claims Free, Stunning Jeep, ready for wherever the road (or trail) takes you!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Tow Package
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Call Dealer

905-623-2906

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2018 Jeep Wrangler