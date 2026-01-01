$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Sport4x4 2Door 3.6L 6-Speed Manual Soft-Top A/C FM
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Sport4x4 2Door 3.6L 6-Speed Manual Soft-Top A/C FM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 87,097 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, LOW KM Jeep Wrangler 2-Door from Cornwall, ON! This Sport 4x4 model looks sharp in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, and is ready for wherever the next road or trail takes you! The exterior features keyed entry with 2 keys, upgraded LED headlights and foglights, front and rear tow hooks, a trailer hitch, black side steps, bumpers and fenders, a folding soft convertible top with removable windows, and removable doors, nice factory alloy wheels, a powerful 3.6L V6 Engine and 6-Speed Manual Transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for up to 4 occupants, fold-up and removable rear bench, roll-up windows, steering wheel Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with CD Player and AUX/MP3 capability, A/C climate controls with front window defrost setting, mechanical 4x4 selection lever, an easy to read gear shift with leather boot, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM 4x4 that is ready for your next adventure!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
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