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<p>Super-Clean, LOW KM Jeep Wrangler 2-Door from Cornwall, ON! This Sport 4x4 model looks sharp in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, and is ready for wherever the next road or trail takes you! The exterior features keyed entry with 2 keys, upgraded LED headlights and foglights, front and rear tow hooks, a trailer hitch, black side steps, bumpers and fenders, a folding soft convertible top with removable windows, and removable doors, nice factory alloy wheels, a powerful 3.6L V6 Engine and 6-Speed Manual Transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for up to 4 occupants, fold-up and removable rear bench, roll-up windows, steering wheel Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with CD Player and AUX/MP3 capability, A/C climate controls with front window defrost setting, mechanical 4x4 selection lever, an easy to read gear shift with leather boot, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM 4x4 that is ready for your next adventure!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2018 Jeep Wrangler

87,097 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sport4x4 2Door 3.6L 6-Speed Manual Soft-Top A/C FM

Watch This Vehicle
14012037

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sport4x4 2Door 3.6L 6-Speed Manual Soft-Top A/C FM

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
87,097KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG3JL816846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 87,097 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, LOW KM Jeep Wrangler 2-Door from Cornwall, ON! This Sport 4x4 model looks sharp in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, and is ready for wherever the next road or trail takes you! The exterior features keyed entry with 2 keys, upgraded LED headlights and foglights, front and rear tow hooks, a trailer hitch, black side steps, bumpers and fenders, a folding soft convertible top with removable windows, and removable doors, nice factory alloy wheels, a powerful 3.6L V6 Engine and 6-Speed Manual Transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for up to 4 occupants, fold-up and removable rear bench, roll-up windows, steering wheel Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with CD Player and AUX/MP3 capability, A/C climate controls with front window defrost setting, mechanical 4x4 selection lever, an easy to read gear shift with leather boot, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM 4x4 that is ready for your next adventure!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
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$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2018 Jeep Wrangler