2018 Mazda MAZDA3

42,576 KM

$16,997

+ tax & licensing
$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT AUTO

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT AUTO

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

42,576KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6428564
  Stock #: 20- 4863
  VIN: 3MZBN1W38JM216496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20- 4863
  • Mileage 42,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Nav, leather, sunroof, bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, lane departure, automatic, traction control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and so much more! Loaded, fuel efficient, affordable, and reliable! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price ! We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit! Price is plusHST and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

