<p>Prius Prime Upgrade, Plug-in Hybrid, 1.8 litre gas engine, heated leather, steering wheel, large touch screen with navigation, back up camera, bluetooth, proxy key with push button start.  Perfect for commuting to the city or Go Train, catchy colour and Toyota reliability!</p><p>Carfax Claims Free Included!</p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680</p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966</p>

2018 Toyota Prius Prime

103,262 KM

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Prius Prime

Upgrade Plug-in Hybrid 1.8 4cyl Nav Htd Lthr

2018 Toyota Prius Prime

Upgrade Plug-in Hybrid 1.8 4cyl Nav Htd Lthr

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Used
103,262KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKARFP9J3077349

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Plug-In Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,262 KM

Prius Prime Upgrade, Plug-in Hybrid, 1.8 litre gas engine, heated leather, steering wheel, large touch screen with navigation, back up camera, bluetooth, proxy key with push button start.  Perfect for commuting to the city or Go Train, catchy colour and Toyota reliability!

Carfax Claims Free Included!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Driver's Seat

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Proximity Key

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-623-2906

2018 Toyota Prius Prime