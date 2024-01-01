Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean LOW LOW KM Buick Regal Sportback from North York, ON! This Preferred II model looks great with its sharp style lines and great options inside and out! The exterior looks great in its Silver paint and factory split-spoke Alloy Wheels, featuring keyless entry with proximity key and remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors, chromed accents, beautiful factory alloy wheels, sporty dual rear exhaust, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with spacious cloth seating, a HUGE rear hatch cargo area, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar control, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, push-button start, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi settings, OnStar Features, and Backup Camera, Dual Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, Universal Garage door opener, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM, Nice options and Great on Fuel!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2019 Buick Regal

67,671 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Buick Regal

Preferred II Sportback Cloth CarPlay XM BackupCam

Watch This Vehicle
12026551

2019 Buick Regal

Preferred II Sportback Cloth CarPlay XM BackupCam

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1734539989
  2. 1734539990
  3. 1734539990
  4. 1734539990
  5. 1734539990
  6. 1734539990
  7. 1734539989
  8. 1734539989
  9. 1734539990
  10. 1734539990
  11. 1734539985
  12. 1734539990
  13. 1734539989
  14. 1734539987
  15. 1734539990
  16. 1734539989
  17. 1734539990
  18. 1734539989
  19. 1734539990
  20. 1734539988
  21. 1734539990
  22. 1734539988
  23. 1734539988
  24. 1734539990
  25. 1734539990
  26. 1734539990
  27. 1734539988
  28. 1734539988
  29. 1734539990
  30. 1734539989
  31. 1734539989
  32. 1734539988
  33. 1734539985
  34. 1734539989
  35. 1734539989
  36. 1734539989
  37. 1734539989
  38. 1734539986
  39. 1734539990
  40. 1734539990
  41. 1734539988
  42. 1734539990
  43. 1734539986
  44. 1734539988
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,671KM
Excellent Condition
VIN W04GM6SX6K1039652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,671 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean LOW LOW KM Buick Regal Sportback from North York, ON! This Preferred II model looks great with its sharp style lines and great options inside and out! The exterior looks great in its Silver paint and factory split-spoke Alloy Wheels, featuring keyless entry with proximity key and remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors, chromed accents, beautiful factory alloy wheels, sporty dual rear exhaust, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with spacious cloth seating, a HUGE rear hatch cargo area, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar control, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, push-button start, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi settings, OnStar Features, and Backup Camera, Dual Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, Universal Garage door opener, and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM, Nice options and Great on Fuel!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2014 Buick Encore Convenience KeylessEntry Alloys FM Bluetooth RvCam for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2014 Buick Encore Convenience KeylessEntry Alloys FM Bluetooth RvCam 109,878 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus DVD Navigation StowNGo BackupCam for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus DVD Navigation StowNGo BackupCam 96,112 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD HTD-LTHR Sunroof CarPlay BackupCam Dual-A/C for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD HTD-LTHR Sunroof CarPlay BackupCam Dual-A/C 81,737 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Regal