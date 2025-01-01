$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD HTD Cloth NAV CarPlay XM BackupCam PwrGate
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,920 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, LOW KM, One Owner Chevrolet Equinox from Cambridge, ON! This LT AWD model looks stunning in its Red paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, proximity keys and a remote power rear gate, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind spot monitor, automatic headlights, foglights, roof rack rails, a HUGE Panoramic sunroof, tinted privacy glass, sporty dual exhaust and sleek rear spoiler, a trailer hitch, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All Wheel Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seating with driver's power adjustment and lumbar control, a spacious rear seating area, a large trunk with all-weather liner, all-weather floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use guage cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi settings, and Backup Camera, a Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Trailer/Tow mode, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB/AUX/USB-C/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Sharp looking, LOW KM, Carfax One-Owner SUV with Great History of Dealer Maintenance!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
