Super-Clean, LOW KM, One Owner Chevrolet Equinox from Cambridge, ON! This LT AWD model looks stunning in its Red paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, proximity keys and a remote power rear gate, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind spot monitor, automatic headlights, foglights, roof rack rails, a HUGE Panoramic sunroof, tinted privacy glass, sporty dual exhaust and sleek rear spoiler, a trailer hitch, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All Wheel Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seating with drivers power adjustment and lumbar control, a spacious rear seating area, a large trunk with all-weather liner, all-weather floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use guage cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi settings, and Backup Camera, a Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Trailer/Tow mode, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB/AUX/USB-C/12V accessory ports and more!

Carfax Claims Free, Sharp looking, LOW KM, Carfax One-Owner SUV with Great History of Dealer Maintenance!

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

78,920 KM

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD HTD Cloth NAV CarPlay XM BackupCam PwrGate

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD HTD Cloth NAV CarPlay XM BackupCam PwrGate

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,920KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXVEX1K6189326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, LOW KM, One Owner Chevrolet Equinox from Cambridge, ON! This LT AWD model looks stunning in its Red paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, proximity keys and a remote power rear gate, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind spot monitor, automatic headlights, foglights, roof rack rails, a HUGE Panoramic sunroof, tinted privacy glass, sporty dual exhaust and sleek rear spoiler, a trailer hitch, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All Wheel Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seating with driver's power adjustment and lumbar control, a spacious rear seating area, a large trunk with all-weather liner, all-weather floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use guage cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi settings, and Backup Camera, a Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Trailer/Tow mode, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB/AUX/USB-C/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Sharp looking, LOW KM, Carfax One-Owner SUV with Great History of Dealer Maintenance!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2019 Chevrolet Equinox