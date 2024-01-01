$34,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom TrailBoss4x4 Cloth CarPlay FM/XM Alloys A/C
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 131,040 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from Kingston, ON! This Custom TrailBoss looks great inside and out and has great standard features and a sharp-looking interior! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and a remote opening tailgate, automatic headlights, front tow hooks and a trailer hitch, tinted privacy glass, black running boards, black side mirrors and bumpers with rear bumper steps, a spray in Chevrolet bedliner, a beautiful set of Black factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 engine paired to an automatic transmission and 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 occupants, a fold-up centre console, power door locks windows and mirrors, trailer assist, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, electronic 4x4 selection buttons, electronic parking brake control, steering wheel mounted cruise controls, easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, manual gear selection buttons, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi hotspot settings, OnStar Turn by Turn capable, and a Backup Camera, A/C Climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, electronic tailgate release button, USB/12V accessory ports, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great looking Truck!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
905-623-2906