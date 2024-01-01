Menu
<p>Super-Clean Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from Kingston, ON! This Custom TrailBoss looks great inside and out and has great standard features and a sharp-looking interior! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and a remote opening tailgate, automatic headlights, front tow hooks and a trailer hitch, tinted privacy glass, black running boards, black side mirrors and bumpers with rear bumper steps, a spray in Chevrolet bedliner, a beautiful set of Black factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 engine paired to an automatic transmission and 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 occupants, a fold-up centre console, power door locks windows and mirrors, trailer assist, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, electronic 4x4 selection buttons, electronic parking brake control, steering wheel mounted cruise controls, easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, manual gear selection buttons, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi hotspot settings, OnStar Turn by Turn capable, and a Backup Camera, A/C Climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, electronic tailgate release button, USB/12V accessory ports, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Great looking Truck!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

131,040 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom TrailBoss4x4 Cloth CarPlay FM/XM Alloys A/C

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom TrailBoss4x4 Cloth CarPlay FM/XM Alloys A/C

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,040KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPYCEF5KZ364645

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 131,040 KM

Super-Clean Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from Kingston, ON! This Custom TrailBoss looks great inside and out and has great standard features and a sharp-looking interior! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and a remote opening tailgate, automatic headlights, front tow hooks and a trailer hitch, tinted privacy glass, black running boards, black side mirrors and bumpers with rear bumper steps, a spray in Chevrolet bedliner, a beautiful set of Black factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 engine paired to an automatic transmission and 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 occupants, a fold-up centre console, power door locks windows and mirrors, trailer assist, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, electronic 4x4 selection buttons, electronic parking brake control, steering wheel mounted cruise controls, easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, manual gear selection buttons, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi hotspot settings, OnStar Turn by Turn capable, and a Backup Camera, A/C Climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, electronic tailgate release button, USB/12V accessory ports, and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great looking Truck!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty Available

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500