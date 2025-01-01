Menu
Beautiful Burgundy Metallic Grand Caravan GT from Belleville/Picton area!  Strong and fuel efficient 3.6 litre V6, front wheel drive, deep tinted windows, heated leather seats, power drivers seat, power sliding doors, power liftgate, factory remote start, large touch screen factory infotainment unit with built in DVD, CD, satellite radio, back up camera, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, clean and tidy van ready for your next road trip or sporting season!

Carfax Claims Report Included!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 926-9680

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

162,600 KM

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT Htd Lther DVD Back Up Cam Nav Pwr Doors & Gate

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT Htd Lther DVD Back Up Cam Nav Pwr Doors & Gate

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG0KR653642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 162,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Burgundy Metallic Grand Caravan GT from Belleville/Picton area!  Strong and fuel efficient 3.6 litre V6, front wheel drive, deep tinted windows, heated leather seats, power driver's seat, power sliding doors, power liftgate, factory remote start, large touch screen factory infotainment unit with built in DVD, CD, satellite radio, back up camera, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, clean and tidy van ready for your next road trip or sporting season!

Carfax Claims Report Included!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 926-9680

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Factory remote start
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan