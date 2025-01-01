$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT Htd Lther DVD Back Up Cam Nav Pwr Doors & Gate
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 162,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful Burgundy Metallic Grand Caravan GT from Belleville/Picton area! Strong and fuel efficient 3.6 litre V6, front wheel drive, deep tinted windows, heated leather seats, power driver's seat, power sliding doors, power liftgate, factory remote start, large touch screen factory infotainment unit with built in DVD, CD, satellite radio, back up camera, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, clean and tidy van ready for your next road trip or sporting season!
Carfax Claims Report Included!
Text Ryan: (905) 926-9680
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966
Vehicle Features
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
