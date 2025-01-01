Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean and well-equipped Ford Edge from Gananoque, ON! This Titanium AWD model looks incredible in its Red paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, remote start and remote power trunk, a huge factory panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights, fog lights, lane departure assist, rear parking sensors, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind spot monitor, tinted rear privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, sporty dual exhaust, a trailer hitch, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, peppy and fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive System! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather power adjustable front seats with lumbar control and drivers memory settings, Ford all-weather floor mats, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use customizable gauge cluster, push button start, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera, and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, wireless device charger, Auto Stop/Start override button, universal garage door openers, USB/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Great looking and Driving SUV!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2019 Ford Edge

127,184 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Edge

TitaniumAWD HTD LTHR PanoRoof SmartPhone RvCam XM

Watch This Vehicle
12436729

2019 Ford Edge

TitaniumAWD HTD LTHR PanoRoof SmartPhone RvCam XM

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1745358512
  2. 1745358512
  3. 1745358513
  4. 1745358512
  5. 1745358513
  6. 1745358511
  7. 1745358510
  8. 1745358509
  9. 1745358511
  10. 1745358513
  11. 1745358512
  12. 1745358507
  13. 1745358510
  14. 1745358513
  15. 1745358506
  16. 1745358511
  17. 1745358507
  18. 1745358513
  19. 1745358506
  20. 1745358512
  21. 1745358512
  22. 1745358509
  23. 1745358511
  24. 1745358509
  25. 1745358504
  26. 1745358510
  27. 1745358511
  28. 1745358510
  29. 1745358511
  30. 1745358513
  31. 1745358513
  32. 1745358513
  33. 1745358512
  34. 1745358512
  35. 1745358511
  36. 1745358511
  37. 1745358508
  38. 1745358510
  39. 1745358510
  40. 1745358511
  41. 1745358510
  42. 1745358511
  43. 1745358511
  44. 1745358510
  45. 1745358511
  46. 1745358509
  47. 1745358513
  48. 1745358512
  49. 1745358513
  50. 1745359196
  51. 1745359196
  52. 1745359196
  53. 1745359196
  54. 1745359196
  55. 1745359196
  56. 1745359196
  57. 1745359196
  58. 1745359197
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,184KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K92KBB15675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour TAUPE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,184 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean and well-equipped Ford Edge from Gananoque, ON! This Titanium AWD model looks incredible in its Red paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, remote start and remote power trunk, a huge factory panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights, fog lights, lane departure assist, rear parking sensors, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind spot monitor, tinted rear privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, sporty dual exhaust, a trailer hitch, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, peppy and fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive System! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather power adjustable front seats with lumbar control and driver's memory settings, Ford all-weather floor mats, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use customizable gauge cluster, push button start, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera, and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, wireless device charger, Auto Stop/Start override button, universal garage door openers, USB/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great looking and Driving SUV!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2019 Ford Edge TitaniumAWD HTD LTHR PanoRoof SmartPhone RvCam XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2019 Ford Edge TitaniumAWD HTD LTHR PanoRoof SmartPhone RvCam XM 127,184 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge TitaniumAWD HTD/CLD LTHR PanoRoof CarPlay XM NAV for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2019 Ford Edge TitaniumAWD HTD/CLD LTHR PanoRoof CarPlay XM NAV 138,190 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic Premier HTD LTHR Sunroof CarPlay BackupCam XM A/C for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2018 Chevrolet Sonic Premier HTD LTHR Sunroof CarPlay BackupCam XM A/C 97,596 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2019 Ford Edge