2019 Ford Edge
TitaniumAWD HTD LTHR PanoRoof SmartPhone RvCam XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour TAUPE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,184 KM
Super-Clean and well-equipped Ford Edge from Gananoque, ON! This Titanium AWD model looks incredible in its Red paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, remote start and remote power trunk, a huge factory panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights, fog lights, lane departure assist, rear parking sensors, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind spot monitor, tinted rear privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, sporty dual exhaust, a trailer hitch, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, peppy and fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive System! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather power adjustable front seats with lumbar control and driver's memory settings, Ford all-weather floor mats, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use customizable gauge cluster, push button start, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera, and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, wireless device charger, Auto Stop/Start override button, universal garage door openers, USB/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great looking and Driving SUV!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
905-623-2906