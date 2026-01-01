$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
TitaniumAWD PanoRoof HTD/CLD Leather XM NAV Alloys
2019 Ford Edge
TitaniumAWD PanoRoof HTD/CLD Leather XM NAV Alloys
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5
905-623-2906
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Champagne
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,135 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Super-Clean Ford Edge from St. Thomas, ON! This Titanium AWD model looks incredible in its Burgundy paint and factory alloy wheels, with fantastic options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, key code entry, a huge panoramic sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, a sporty dual rear exhaust, a trailer hitch, driver assist settings including lane assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning, and parking assist and sensors, gorgeous factory machine finished alloy wheels, a power-rear liftgate, front bug/rock delfector, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean, comfortable and well-appointed with heated and cooled front leather seating with power adjustment and lumbar controls, driver's memory seating, heated rear seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, all-weather floor mats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, push button start, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, CD player, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto-Stop/Start override button, universal garage door openers, USB/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Report Attached, Smooth Driving SUV with Amazing features inside and out!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
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