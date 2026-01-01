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<p>WOW! Super-Clean Ford Edge from St. Thomas, ON! This Titanium AWD model looks incredible in its Burgundy paint and factory alloy wheels, with fantastic options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, key code entry, a huge panoramic sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, a sporty dual rear exhaust, a trailer hitch, driver assist settings including lane assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning, and parking assist and sensors, gorgeous factory machine finished alloy wheels, a power-rear liftgate, front bug/rock delfector, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean, comfortable and well-appointed with heated and cooled front leather seating with power adjustment and lumbar controls, drivers memory seating, heated rear seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, all-weather floor mats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, push button start, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with <em>Bang & Olufsen</em> Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, CD player, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto-Stop/Start override button, universal garage door openers, USB/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Report Attached, Smooth Driving SUV with Amazing features inside and out!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2019 Ford Edge

123,135 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Edge

TitaniumAWD PanoRoof HTD/CLD Leather XM NAV Alloys

Watch This Vehicle
14117674

2019 Ford Edge

TitaniumAWD PanoRoof HTD/CLD Leather XM NAV Alloys

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5

905-623-2906

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
123,135KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K9XKBB98465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,135 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Super-Clean Ford Edge from St. Thomas, ON! This Titanium AWD model looks incredible in its Burgundy paint and factory alloy wheels, with fantastic options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, key code entry, a huge panoramic sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, a sporty dual rear exhaust, a trailer hitch, driver assist settings including lane assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning, and parking assist and sensors, gorgeous factory machine finished alloy wheels, a power-rear liftgate, front bug/rock delfector, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean, comfortable and well-appointed with heated and cooled front leather seating with power adjustment and lumbar controls, driver's memory seating, heated rear seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, all-weather floor mats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, push button start, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, CD player, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto-Stop/Start override button, universal garage door openers, USB/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Report Attached, Smooth Driving SUV with Amazing features inside and out!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5
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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2019 Ford Edge