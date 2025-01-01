$32,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT Crew 4x4 6.5' HTD Cloth BackupCam CarPlay NAV
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,089 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Ford F-150 from Kingston, ON! This XLT Crew Cab 4x4 model looks great in its Black paint and factory alloys with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and keycode panel, automatic headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, running boards, tinted privacy glass, Ford Spray in bed liner, tailgate step, power sliding rear glass, gorgeous machine finished factory alloy wheels, and a powerful 5.0L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth power-adjustable front seats with lumbar controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors, power-adjustable driver pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, electronic 4x4 selection knob, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Sharp Truck with Great Options!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
