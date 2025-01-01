Menu
Super-Clean Ford F-150 from Kingston, ON! This XLT Crew Cab 4x4 model looks great in its Black paint and factory alloys with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and keycode panel, automatic headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, running boards, tinted privacy glass, Ford Spray in bed liner, tailgate step, power sliding rear glass, gorgeous machine finished factory alloy wheels, and a powerful 5.0L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth power-adjustable front seats with lumbar controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors, power-adjustable driver pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, electronic 4x4 selection knob, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports and more!

Carfax Claims Free, Sharp Truck with Great Options!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

2019 Ford F-150

150,089 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XLT Crew 4x4 6.5' HTD Cloth BackupCam CarPlay NAV

12202519

2019 Ford F-150

XLT Crew 4x4 6.5' HTD Cloth BackupCam CarPlay NAV

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,089KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E57KFB53087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,089 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean Ford F-150 from Kingston, ON! This XLT Crew Cab 4x4 model looks great in its Black paint and factory alloys with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and keycode panel, automatic headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, running boards, tinted privacy glass, Ford Spray in bed liner, tailgate step, power sliding rear glass, gorgeous machine finished factory alloy wheels, and a powerful 5.0L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth power-adjustable front seats with lumbar controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors, power-adjustable driver pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, electronic 4x4 selection knob, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Sharp Truck with Great Options!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2019 Ford F-150