Super-Clean sharp looking Ford F-150 from Ottawa, ON! This XLT Crew Cab model looks incredible in its Red paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, keycode entry, automatic headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, Black running boards, integrated tailgate step, tinted privacy glass, sliding rear window, colour matched bumpers, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a powerful 3.5L turbocharged V6 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with power adjustable heated cloth front seats with lumbar controls, a spacious rear seating area, all-weather floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, power adjustable drivers pedals, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, 4x4 selection knob, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, MP3 and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports and more!

Carfax Claims Free, Great looking F-150 ready to tow your toys, hit the Jobsite or the Boat Ramp!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

2019 Ford F-150

137,521 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XLT Crew 4x4 HTD Cloth NAV Bluetooth BackupCam A/C

2019 Ford F-150

XLT Crew 4x4 HTD Cloth NAV Bluetooth BackupCam A/C

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,521KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E47KFD20132

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,521 KM

Super-Clean sharp looking Ford F-150 from Ottawa, ON! This XLT Crew Cab model looks incredible in its Red paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, keycode entry, automatic headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, Black running boards, integrated tailgate step, tinted privacy glass, sliding rear window, colour matched bumpers, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a powerful 3.5L turbocharged V6 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with power adjustable heated cloth front seats with lumbar controls, a spacious rear seating area, all-weather floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, power adjustable drivers pedals, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, 4x4 selection knob, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, MP3 and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great looking F-150 ready to tow your toys, hit the Jobsite or the Boat Ramp!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Parking Sensors
Turbocharged

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2019 Ford F-150