2019 Ford F-150
XLT Crew 4x4 HTD Cloth NAV Bluetooth BackupCam A/C
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,521 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean sharp looking Ford F-150 from Ottawa, ON! This XLT Crew Cab model looks incredible in its Red paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, keycode entry, automatic headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, Black running boards, integrated tailgate step, tinted privacy glass, sliding rear window, colour matched bumpers, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a powerful 3.5L turbocharged V6 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with power adjustable heated cloth front seats with lumbar controls, a spacious rear seating area, all-weather floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, power adjustable drivers pedals, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, 4x4 selection knob, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, MP3 and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great looking F-150 ready to tow your toys, hit the Jobsite or the Boat Ramp!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
905-623-2906