$25,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
LuxuryAWD HTD LTHR PanoRoof CarPlay BackupCam 7Pas
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
LuxuryAWD HTD LTHR PanoRoof CarPlay BackupCam 7Pas
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 115,840 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Hyundai Santa Fe XL from Peterborough, ON! This Luxury AWD model looks amazing in its dark Brown metallic paint and comes with great comfort options! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, a large panoramic sunroof with interior power shade, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, gorgeous factory machine-finished alloy wheels, integrated mirror turn signals, a sleek rear spoiler, sporty dual exhaust, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, a trailer hitch, and powerful 3.3L V6 engine paired to an automatic transmission and All-Wheel-Drive system. The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather seats for the front and middle seats, power-adjustable front seats with driver memory and lumbar controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors, push-button start, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MP3 and Backup Camera, Multi-Zone Climate control with front and rear A/C controls, front and rear window defrost settings, parking sensor controls, ECO/Sport drive modes, hill descent assist, differential lock, universal garage door opener, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great options, and room for the whole family!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906