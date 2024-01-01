2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Menu
<p>Super-Clean Hyundai Santa Fe XL from Peterborough, ON! This Luxury AWD model looks amazing in its dark Brown metallic paint and comes with great comfort options! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, a large panoramic sunroof with interior power shade, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, gorgeous factory machine-finished alloy wheels, integrated mirror turn signals, a sleek rear spoiler, sporty dual exhaust, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, a trailer hitch, and powerful 3.3L V6 engine paired to an automatic transmission and All-Wheel-Drive system. The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather seats for the front and middle seats, power-adjustable front seats with driver memory and lumbar controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors, push-button start, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MP3 and Backup Camera, Multi-Zone Climate control with front and rear A/C controls, front and rear window defrost settings, parking sensor controls, ECO/Sport drive modes, hill descent assist, differential lock, universal garage door opener, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! </p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Great options, and room for the whole family!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

115,840 KM

Details Description Features

LuxuryAWD HTD LTHR PanoRoof CarPlay BackupCam 7Pas

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
115,840KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF9KU301657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 115,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Claims Free, Great options, and room for the whole family!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
