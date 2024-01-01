$25,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk 4x4 HTD Cloth/Steering NAV XM Backup Cam
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, Local, LOW KM Jeep Cherokee from Bowmanville, ON! This Trailhawk 4x4 model comes loaded up with some great options and looks incredible in its Battleship Grey paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, remote trunk release with a power liftgate, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, red tow hooks in the front and rear, a sleek rear spoiler, Trailhawk and 4x4 badging, colour matched side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, sporty dual exhaust, a powerful 3.2L V6 and automatic transmission paired to the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with leather bolstering and red accent stitching, driver power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, push-button start, easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, SmartPhone mirroring (CarPlay/Auto), Navigation, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera and MP3 Capabilities, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto Start/Stop control button, hill descent assist, multiple 4x4 drive modes, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM, Local one-owner with great looks and options!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
