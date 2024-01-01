Menu
<p>Super-Clean, Local, LOW KM Jeep Cherokee from Bowmanville, ON! This Trailhawk 4x4 model comes loaded up with some great options and looks incredible in its Battleship Grey paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, remote trunk release with a power liftgate, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, red tow hooks in the front and rear, a sleek rear spoiler, Trailhawk and 4x4 badging, colour matched side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, sporty dual exhaust, a powerful 3.2L V6 and automatic transmission paired to the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with leather bolstering and red accent stitching, driver power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, push-button start, easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, SmartPhone mirroring (CarPlay/Auto), Navigation, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera and MP3 Capabilities, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto Start/Stop control button, hill descent assist, multiple 4x4 drive modes, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM, Local one-owner with great looks and options!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2019 Jeep Cherokee

78,777 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4 HTD Cloth/Steering NAV XM Backup Cam

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4 HTD Cloth/Steering NAV XM Backup Cam

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,777KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX5KD482974

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,777 KM

Super-Clean, Local, LOW KM Jeep Cherokee from Bowmanville, ON! This Trailhawk 4x4 model comes loaded up with some great options and looks incredible in its Battleship Grey paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, remote trunk release with a power liftgate, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, red tow hooks in the front and rear, a sleek rear spoiler, Trailhawk and 4x4 badging, colour matched side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, sporty dual exhaust, a powerful 3.2L V6 and automatic transmission paired to the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with leather bolstering and red accent stitching, driver power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, push-button start, easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, SmartPhone mirroring (CarPlay/Auto), Navigation, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera and MP3 Capabilities, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto Start/Stop control button, hill descent assist, multiple 4x4 drive modes, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM, Local one-owner with great looks and options!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2019 Jeep Cherokee