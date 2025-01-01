$23,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
TrailhawkElite 4X4 LTHR Sunroof NAV CarPlay RvCam
2019 Jeep Cherokee
TrailhawkElite 4X4 LTHR Sunroof NAV CarPlay RvCam
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,367 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Low-KM One-Owner Jeep Cherokee from Cobourg, ON! This Trailhwak Elite 4x4 model looks incredible in its beautiful Blue paint and dark factory alloy wheels with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and remote start, a power rear liftgate, a huge panoramic sunroof, front and rear tow hooks, a trailer hitch, integrated mirror turn signals, tinted privacy glass, beautiful Black factory alloy wheels, a sleek rear spoiler, parking sensors, sharp styling, a powerful 3.2L V6 Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated and cooled leather front seats with full power adjustment, driver memory seating and Trailhawk embroidery, comfortable rear seating with accessory ports, a large cargo area with cargo shade, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Climate Controls and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto-Stop/Start override button, parking sensor override button, multiple 4x4/Drive modes for different terrains, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports Universal Garage Door opener and more!
Ready for wherever the road or trails take you!
Carfax Attached, Amazing Looking and well-optioned SUV!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906