Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean Low-KM One-Owner Jeep Cherokee from Cobourg, ON! This Trailhwak Elite 4x4 model looks incredible in its beautiful Blue paint and dark factory alloy wheels with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and remote start, a power rear liftgate, a huge panoramic sunroof, front and rear tow hooks, a trailer hitch, integrated mirror turn signals, tinted privacy glass, beautiful Black factory alloy wheels, a sleek rear spoiler, parking sensors, sharp styling, a powerful 3.2L V6 Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated and cooled leather front seats with full power adjustment, driver memory seating and Trailhawk embroidery,  comfortable rear seating with accessory ports, a large cargo area with cargo shade, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Climate Controls and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto-Stop/Start override button, parking sensor override button, multiple 4x4/Drive modes for different terrains, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports Universal Garage Door opener and more!</p><p> </p><p>Ready for wherever the road or trails take you!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Attached, Amazing Looking and well-optioned SUV!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2019 Jeep Cherokee

97,367 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Cherokee

TrailhawkElite 4X4 LTHR Sunroof NAV CarPlay RvCam

Watch This Vehicle
12125097

2019 Jeep Cherokee

TrailhawkElite 4X4 LTHR Sunroof NAV CarPlay RvCam

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1737754140
  2. 1737754140
  3. 1737754140
  4. 1737754140
  5. 1737754140
  6. 1737754140
  7. 1737754140
  8. 1737754140
  9. 1737754141
  10. 1737754141
  11. 1737754141
  12. 1737754141
  13. 1737754141
  14. 1737754141
  15. 1737754141
  16. 1737754146
  17. 1737754141
  18. 1737754141
  19. 1737754142
  20. 1737754142
  21. 1737754142
  22. 1737754142
  23. 1737754142
  24. 1737754142
  25. 1737754142
  26. 1737754143
  27. 1737754143
  28. 1737754143
  29. 1737754143
  30. 1737754143
  31. 1737754143
  32. 1737754143
  33. 1737754143
  34. 1737754144
  35. 1737754144
  36. 1737754144
  37. 1737754144
  38. 1737754144
  39. 1737754144
  40. 1737754144
  41. 1737754144
  42. 1737754145
  43. 1737754145
  44. 1737754145
  45. 1737754145
  46. 1737754145
  47. 1737754145
  48. 1737754145
  49. 1737754146
  50. 1737754145
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,367KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX1KD334336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,367 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean Low-KM One-Owner Jeep Cherokee from Cobourg, ON! This Trailhwak Elite 4x4 model looks incredible in its beautiful Blue paint and dark factory alloy wheels with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and remote start, a power rear liftgate, a huge panoramic sunroof, front and rear tow hooks, a trailer hitch, integrated mirror turn signals, tinted privacy glass, beautiful Black factory alloy wheels, a sleek rear spoiler, parking sensors, sharp styling, a powerful 3.2L V6 Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated and cooled leather front seats with full power adjustment, driver memory seating and Trailhawk embroidery,  comfortable rear seating with accessory ports, a large cargo area with cargo shade, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Climate Controls and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto-Stop/Start override button, parking sensor override button, multiple 4x4/Drive modes for different terrains, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports Universal Garage Door opener and more!

 

Ready for wherever the road or trails take you!

 

Carfax Attached, Amazing Looking and well-optioned SUV!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Heated Leather Sunroof NAV Bluetooth RvCam SXM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Heated Leather Sunroof NAV Bluetooth RvCam SXM 156,809 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L HTD Lthr Sunroof NAV 8Pass Bluetooth RvCam AC for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L HTD Lthr Sunroof NAV 8Pass Bluetooth RvCam AC 198,728 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 Cloth Soft/Hard Tops AM/FM Bluetooth A/C for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 Cloth Soft/Hard Tops AM/FM Bluetooth A/C 212,515 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee