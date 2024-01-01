$29,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4Matic Htd-Leather NAV Sunroof BackupCam BTA
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4Matic Htd-Leather NAV Sunroof BackupCam BTA
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,109 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Mercedes-Benz C-Class from Kingston, ON! This C 300 4Matic looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels with great options and styling inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, an electronic trunk, automatic headlights, foglights, a Panoramic sunroof, colour-matched power folding side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, a Blind Spot Monitor, chromed accenting, a sporty dual exhaust, parking sensors, a set of gorgeous multi-spoke factory alloy wheels, a smooth and peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, and automatic transmission powering the automatic transmission! The interior is comfortable and well-appointed with heated front power-adjustable leather seats with lumbar controls and driver memory settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, spacious and comfortable rear seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with menu, audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, large central AM/FM HD Radio Infotainment Screen with touchpad controls, Bluetooth, Navigation, WiFi Settings, and Backup Camera with Front Parking Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, power sunroof sliding cover, USB/SD/12V accessory ports, wireless device charging pad, Multiple Driving Modes including ECO/Comfort/Sport/Sport+ and customizable Individual Modes, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great options in a stunning Sedan!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
