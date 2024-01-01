Menu
<p>Super-Clean Mercedes-Benz C-Class from Kingston, ON! This C 300 4Matic looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels with great options and styling inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, an electronic trunk, automatic headlights, foglights, a Panoramic sunroof, colour-matched power folding side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, a Blind Spot Monitor, chromed accenting, a sporty dual exhaust, parking sensors, a set of gorgeous multi-spoke factory alloy wheels, a smooth and peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, and automatic transmission powering the automatic transmission! The interior is comfortable and well-appointed with heated front power-adjustable leather seats with lumbar controls and driver memory settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, spacious and comfortable rear seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with menu, audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, large central AM/FM HD Radio Infotainment Screen with touchpad controls, Bluetooth, Navigation, WiFi Settings, and Backup Camera with Front Parking Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, power sunroof sliding cover, USB/SD/12V accessory ports, wireless device charging pad, Multiple Driving Modes including ECO/Comfort/Sport/Sport+ and customizable Individual Modes, and more! </p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Great options in a stunning Sedan!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

98,109 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4Matic Htd-Leather NAV Sunroof BackupCam BTA

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4Matic Htd-Leather NAV Sunroof BackupCam BTA

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,109KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF8EB6KU292421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean Mercedes-Benz C-Class from Kingston, ON! This C 300 4Matic looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels with great options and styling inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, an electronic trunk, automatic headlights, foglights, a Panoramic sunroof, colour-matched power folding side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, a Blind Spot Monitor, chromed accenting, a sporty dual exhaust, parking sensors, a set of gorgeous multi-spoke factory alloy wheels, a smooth and peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, and automatic transmission powering the automatic transmission! The interior is comfortable and well-appointed with heated front power-adjustable leather seats with lumbar controls and driver memory settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, spacious and comfortable rear seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with menu, audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, large central AM/FM HD Radio Infotainment Screen with touchpad controls, Bluetooth, Navigation, WiFi Settings, and Backup Camera with Front Parking Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, power sunroof sliding cover, USB/SD/12V accessory ports, wireless device charging pad, Multiple Driving Modes including ECO/Comfort/Sport/Sport+ and customizable Individual Modes, and more! 

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great options in a stunning Sedan!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class