$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 MINI Countryman
ALL4 HTD-Leather Sunroof NAV CarPlay BackupCam XM
2019 MINI Countryman
ALL4 HTD-Leather Sunroof NAV CarPlay BackupCam XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,330 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, Low KM local MINI Cooper Countryman from Bowmanville, ON! This ALL4 model looks fantastic in its beautiful Blue paint and White accents, and factory alloy wheels, with fresh tires and nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, a panoramic sunroof, roof rack rails, rear parking sensors, tinted privacy glass, a power rear lift gate, gorgeous factory alloy wheels with NEW All-Season Tires freshly installed, a peppy and fuel-efficient 1.5L Turbocharged 3-Cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with power-adjustable heated leather front seats with driver's lumbar controls and memory settings, spacious rear seating and cargo area, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Navigation and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Automatic-Stop/Start override button, Sport/Green Driving modes, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!
Carfax Report Attached, Head-Turning Colour and Fun to Drive in a Fuel-Efficient Package!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
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