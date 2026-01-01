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<p>Super-Clean, Low KM local MINI Cooper Countryman from Bowmanville, ON! This ALL4 model looks fantastic in its beautiful Blue paint and White accents, and factory alloy wheels, with fresh tires and nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, a panoramic sunroof, roof rack rails, rear parking sensors, tinted privacy glass, a power rear lift gate, gorgeous factory alloy wheels with <strong>NEW</strong> All-Season Tires freshly installed, a peppy and fuel-efficient 1.5L Turbocharged 3-Cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with power-adjustable heated leather front seats with drivers lumbar controls and memory settings, spacious rear seating and cargo area, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Navigation and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Automatic-Stop/Start override button, Sport/Green Driving modes, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Report Attached, Head-Turning Colour and Fun to Drive in a Fuel-Efficient Package!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2019 MINI Countryman

104,330 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 MINI Countryman

ALL4 HTD-Leather Sunroof NAV CarPlay BackupCam XM

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14059299

2019 MINI Countryman

ALL4 HTD-Leather Sunroof NAV CarPlay BackupCam XM

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
104,330KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMZYV5C57K3F58179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,330 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, Low KM local MINI Cooper Countryman from Bowmanville, ON! This ALL4 model looks fantastic in its beautiful Blue paint and White accents, and factory alloy wheels, with fresh tires and nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, a panoramic sunroof, roof rack rails, rear parking sensors, tinted privacy glass, a power rear lift gate, gorgeous factory alloy wheels with NEW All-Season Tires freshly installed, a peppy and fuel-efficient 1.5L Turbocharged 3-Cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with power-adjustable heated leather front seats with driver's lumbar controls and memory settings, spacious rear seating and cargo area, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Navigation and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Automatic-Stop/Start override button, Sport/Green Driving modes, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!

 

Carfax Report Attached, Head-Turning Colour and Fun to Drive in a Fuel-Efficient Package!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
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905-623-2906

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$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2019 MINI Countryman