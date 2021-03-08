Menu
2019 Toyota Camry

101,180 KM

$24,950

+ tax & licensing
$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Hybrid SE Auto

Location

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

101,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6645644
  • Stock #: 21-4912
  • VIN: 4T1B21HK3KU518898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,180 KM

Vehicle Description

4 new all season tires, plus 4 winter tires on steel rims! Sunroof, leather trimmed seats, bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, wireless phone charging, lane departure warning, blind spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, satellite radio, dual climate control, traction control, push button start, paddle shift, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and so much more! You don't get more fuel efficient or reliable than this! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

