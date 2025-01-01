$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD HTD-Cloth Bluetooth BackupCam SmartPhone FM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,789 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Toyota RAV4 from Markham, ON! This LE AWD model looks great inside and out, and comes with some great options and driver assist settings! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights and automatic highbeams, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind spot monitor, lane departure assist, adaptive radar cruise control, roof rack rails, tinted rear privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler and sporty dual exhaust, factory alloy wheels, sharp exterior styling, a peppy 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine and Automatic Transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive System! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, all-weather and carpeted Toyota floor mats, spacious rear seating and cargo area, power door locks, windows and mirrors, heated windscreen wiper area, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, SmartPhone projection, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, ECO/Sport Drive modes and multiple Terrain settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great SUV for Commuting or Families, with the added confidence of All-Wheel-Drive!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
905-623-2906