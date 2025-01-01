Menu
Super-Clean Toyota RAV4 from Markham, ON! This LE AWD model looks great inside and out, and comes with some great options and driver assist settings! The exterior features keyless entry,  automatic headlights and automatic highbeams, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind spot monitor, lane departure assist, adaptive radar cruise control, roof rack rails, tinted rear privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler and sporty dual exhaust, factory alloy wheels, sharp exterior styling, a peppy 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine and Automatic Transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive System! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, all-weather and carpeted Toyota floor mats, spacious rear seating and cargo area, power door locks, windows and mirrors, heated windscreen wiper area, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, SmartPhone projection, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, ECO/Sport Drive modes and multiple Terrain settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

Carfax Claims Free, Great SUV for Commuting or Families, with the added confidence of All-Wheel-Drive!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

2019 Toyota RAV4

132,789 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD HTD-Cloth Bluetooth BackupCam SmartPhone FM

Watch This Vehicle
12574385

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD HTD-Cloth Bluetooth BackupCam SmartPhone FM

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,789KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV2KC024281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,789 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean Toyota RAV4 from Markham, ON! This LE AWD model looks great inside and out, and comes with some great options and driver assist settings! The exterior features keyless entry,  automatic headlights and automatic highbeams, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind spot monitor, lane departure assist, adaptive radar cruise control, roof rack rails, tinted rear privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler and sporty dual exhaust, factory alloy wheels, sharp exterior styling, a peppy 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine and Automatic Transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive System! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, all-weather and carpeted Toyota floor mats, spacious rear seating and cargo area, power door locks, windows and mirrors, heated windscreen wiper area, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, SmartPhone projection, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, ECO/Sport Drive modes and multiple Terrain settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great SUV for Commuting or Families, with the added confidence of All-Wheel-Drive!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2019 Toyota RAV4