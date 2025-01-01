Menu
Super-Clean and well-optioned Chevrolet Equinox from Peterborough, ON! This Premier AWD model looks incredible in its Blue paint and factory alloy wheels, and is LOADED UP inside and out with amazing options! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, proximity keys, remote power liftgate, automatic headlights and highbeams, foglights, a HUGE panoramic sunroof, roof rack rails, driver assists including forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise controls, skyview camera, parking sensors and blind spot monitor, gorgeous split spoke factory alloy wheels, tinted reat privacy glass, a sporty dual exhaust, trailer hitch, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive System! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated and cooled front leather seats and rear heated seats, power-adjustable front seats with lumbar controls and drivers memory settings, all-weather Chevrolet floor mats and cargo mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with BOSE Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, Navigation, Backup Camera and Park assist cameras, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/USB-C/AUX/12V accessory ports, wireless device charger, TOW/Haul Mode, Universal Garage door opener, and more!

Carfax Claims Free, Great looking SUV with Amazing Options!

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

134,125 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

PremierAWD HTD/CLD LTHR Panoroof CarPlay NAV XM BT

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

PremierAWD HTD/CLD LTHR Panoroof CarPlay NAV XM BT

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,125KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXYEX6L6201067

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,125 KM

Super-Clean and well-optioned Chevrolet Equinox from Peterborough, ON! This Premier AWD model looks incredible in its Blue paint and factory alloy wheels, and is LOADED UP inside and out with amazing options! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, proximity keys, remote power liftgate, automatic headlights and highbeams, foglights, a HUGE panoramic sunroof, roof rack rails, driver assists including forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise controls, skyview camera, parking sensors and blind spot monitor, gorgeous split spoke factory alloy wheels, tinted reat privacy glass, a sporty dual exhaust, trailer hitch, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive System! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated and cooled front leather seats and rear heated seats, power-adjustable front seats with lumbar controls and driver's memory settings, all-weather Chevrolet floor mats and cargo mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with BOSE Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, Navigation, Backup Camera and Park assist cameras, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/USB-C/AUX/12V accessory ports, wireless device charger, TOW/Haul Mode, Universal Garage door opener, and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great looking SUV with Amazing Options!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Pre-Collision System

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2020 Chevrolet Equinox