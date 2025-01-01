$22,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
PremierAWD HTD/CLD LTHR Panoroof CarPlay NAV XM BT
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean and well-optioned Chevrolet Equinox from Peterborough, ON! This Premier AWD model looks incredible in its Blue paint and factory alloy wheels, and is LOADED UP inside and out with amazing options! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, proximity keys, remote power liftgate, automatic headlights and highbeams, foglights, a HUGE panoramic sunroof, roof rack rails, driver assists including forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise controls, skyview camera, parking sensors and blind spot monitor, gorgeous split spoke factory alloy wheels, tinted reat privacy glass, a sporty dual exhaust, trailer hitch, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive System! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated and cooled front leather seats and rear heated seats, power-adjustable front seats with lumbar controls and driver's memory settings, all-weather Chevrolet floor mats and cargo mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with BOSE Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, Navigation, Backup Camera and Park assist cameras, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/USB-C/AUX/12V accessory ports, wireless device charger, TOW/Haul Mode, Universal Garage door opener, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great looking SUV with Amazing Options!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
905-623-2906