2020 Honda CR-V

Super-Clean LOW-KM Honda CR-V from Belleville, ON! This LX AWD model looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels, and is well-equipped inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, proximity keys, automatic headlights, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise settings, forward collision warning, heated colour-matched side mirrors, a sleek rear spoiler, gorgeous factory machine-finished alloy wheels, tinted privacy glass, chromed accents, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and CVT Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, mirrors and windows, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use central gauge display, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and MP3 Capabilities, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto Stop/Start Override Button, ECON Driving mode for improved fuel economy, USB/12V accessory ports, convex mirror for passenger row viewing, and more!

Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM, Great Options and Awesome on Fuel!

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Actions
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,779 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean LOW-KM Honda CR-V from Belleville, ON! This LX AWD model looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels, and is well-equipped inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, proximity keys, automatic headlights, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise settings, forward collision warning, heated colour-matched side mirrors, a sleek rear spoiler, gorgeous factory machine-finished alloy wheels, tinted privacy glass, chromed accents, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and CVT Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, mirrors and windows, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use central gauge display, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and MP3 Capabilities, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto Stop/Start Override Button, ECON Driving mode for improved fuel economy, USB/12V accessory ports, convex mirror for passenger row viewing, and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM, Great Options and Awesome on Fuel!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
