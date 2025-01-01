$26,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
LX AWD HTD Cloth Bluetooth RvCam RemStart LaneAsst
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,779 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean LOW-KM Honda CR-V from Belleville, ON! This LX AWD model looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels, and is well-equipped inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, proximity keys, automatic headlights, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise settings, forward collision warning, heated colour-matched side mirrors, a sleek rear spoiler, gorgeous factory machine-finished alloy wheels, tinted privacy glass, chromed accents, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and CVT Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, mirrors and windows, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use central gauge display, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and MP3 Capabilities, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto Stop/Start Override Button, ECON Driving mode for improved fuel economy, USB/12V accessory ports, convex mirror for passenger row viewing, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM, Great Options and Awesome on Fuel!
