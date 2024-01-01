$17,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD HTD-Cloth CarPlay RearCam Dual-A/C
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,569 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean local Hyundai Santa Fe from Oshawa, ON! This Preferred 2.4L AWD model looks great in its Black paint with sharp exterior styling and comes with fantastic options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals with colour-matched side mirrors, a set of gorgeous factory alloy wheels, roof rack rails, tinted privacy glass, lane departure warnings, blind-spot monitors, a sleek rear spoiler, and a peppy fuel efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine powering the "HTRAC" AWD system and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, driver power adjustment with lumbar control, spacious rear seating with integrated window sunshades, power door locks, mirrors and windows, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, push-button start, easy to read and use central gauge cluster, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto Start/Stop Override, Hill descent assist, multiple drive modes, parking sensors, universal garage door opener, compass, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Great looking local SUV, Carfax Claims Report Included!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
