<p>Super-Clean local Hyundai Santa Fe from Oshawa, ON! This Preferred 2.4L AWD model looks great in its Black paint with sharp exterior styling and comes with fantastic options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals with colour-matched side mirrors, a set of gorgeous factory alloy wheels, roof rack rails, tinted privacy glass, lane departure warnings, blind-spot monitors, a sleek rear spoiler, and a peppy fuel efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine powering the HTRAC AWD system and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, driver power adjustment with lumbar control, spacious rear seating with integrated window sunshades, power door locks, mirrors and windows, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, push-button start, easy to read and use central gauge cluster, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto Start/Stop Override, Hill descent assist, multiple drive modes, parking sensors, universal garage door opener, compass, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Great looking local SUV, Carfax Claims Report Included!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

164,569 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD HTD-Cloth CarPlay RearCam Dual-A/C

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD HTD-Cloth CarPlay RearCam Dual-A/C

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,569KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS3CAD0LH218625

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,569 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe