2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Express4x4 HTD Cloth CarPlay BackupCam Dual-A/C XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 176,428 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Stunning, well-maintained ONE-OWNER RAM 1500 Classic from Lindsay, ON! This Express Crew Cab 4x4 model looks incredible in its Burgundy paint and Black factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with 4 keys, remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, a cargo bed light, Black grill and step sides, heated Black side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, a trailer hitch, spray in bedliner and soft folding tonneau cover, a sporty dual exhuast, gorgeous factory Black Alloy wheels, a powerful 5.7L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver's power adjustment and lumbar controls, All-Weather floor mats, seating for 6 through its fold-up centre console, a large rear bench seat, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, electronic 4x4 selection buttons, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera and WiFi Settings, Dual-Zone A/C Climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, TOW/Haul Mode, USB/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, Super-Clean Truck, ready to be your next cruiser or serious workhorse!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
