<p>WOW! Stunning, well-maintained ONE-OWNER RAM 1500 Classic from Lindsay, ON! This Express Crew Cab 4x4 model looks incredible in its Burgundy paint and Black factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with 4 keys, remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, a cargo bed light, Black grill and step sides, heated Black side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, a trailer hitch, spray in bedliner and soft folding tonneau cover, a sporty dual exhuast, gorgeous factory Black Alloy wheels, a powerful 5.7L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with drivers power adjustment and lumbar controls, All-Weather floor mats, seating for 6 through its fold-up centre console, a large rear bench seat, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, electronic 4x4 selection buttons, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera and WiFi Settings, Dual-Zone A/C Climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, TOW/Haul Mode, USB/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p>Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, Super-Clean Truck, ready to be your next cruiser or serious workhorse!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

176,428 KM

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Express4x4 HTD Cloth CarPlay BackupCam Dual-A/C XM

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Express4x4 HTD Cloth CarPlay BackupCam Dual-A/C XM

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,428KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT1LG167584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 176,428 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Stunning, well-maintained ONE-OWNER RAM 1500 Classic from Lindsay, ON! This Express Crew Cab 4x4 model looks incredible in its Burgundy paint and Black factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with 4 keys, remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, a cargo bed light, Black grill and step sides, heated Black side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, a trailer hitch, spray in bedliner and soft folding tonneau cover, a sporty dual exhuast, gorgeous factory Black Alloy wheels, a powerful 5.7L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver's power adjustment and lumbar controls, All-Weather floor mats, seating for 6 through its fold-up centre console, a large rear bench seat, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, electronic 4x4 selection buttons, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera and WiFi Settings, Dual-Zone A/C Climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, TOW/Haul Mode, USB/12V accessory ports and more!

Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, Super-Clean Truck, ready to be your next cruiser or serious workhorse!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Conventional Spare Tire

2020 RAM 1500 Classic